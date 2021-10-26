Bigg Boss 15: OH NO! Tejasswi Prakash’s health gets severe, Karan Kundrra takes her to the doctor

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. Season 15 of the show is currently on air. It is making headlines for multiple reasons as the drama is on in full swing.

Former model Rajiv Adatia is the first wild card entry on Bigg Boss 15. His entry has stirred up the environment a little. The upcoming episode will see Karan Kundrra confronting the wild card entrant about his game plan. He questions him about what disturbance he has planned to cause in the house and for whom.

ALSO READ: BIGG BOSS 15: Exclusive! Nishant Bhatt refuses to support Vishal Kotian for the captaincy task, says “I don’t trust you anymore”

Meanwhile, differences crop up between Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer after Rajiv’s entry. It looks like Karan hasn’t failed to notice how tables are turning between the couple. On the other hand, the housemates are set to compete with each other in the captaincy task. And it looks like Afsana Khan is going to have a tough time facing the opponents while she performs her best to win. Moreover, the Punjabi singer loses her cool after getting tortured by the housemates. Following which she warns and threatens them to watch out what she does when it's their turn.

While the torture is with Afsana, it seems like Tejasswi Prakash’s health is going to go for a toss amidst the fun during the task. The actress inhales powder that is puffed in her face during the task. Owing to this, she starts coughing unstoppably. However, gradually the situation worsens and Tejasswi’s health gets severe when she can’t help but cough non-stop. The housemates call for medical help and Karan Kundrra is seen lifting her up and taking her to get some help from the doctor.

CREDIT: TIMES OF INDIA