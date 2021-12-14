Bigg Boss 15: OH NO! Umar Riaz tells Rashami Desai that he is lost in the game and that he doesn’t know who to trust

MUMBAI: Umar Riaz is one of the strongest contestants on the show. Since day one he has been loved by the audience.

His friendship with Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash is loved by the audience and they love to see the trio together.

Umar grabbed the headlines especially for his continued fight with Pratik as the two never got along with each other and are still at loggerheads and also for his friendship with Karan and Tejasswi.

In recent times we have seen how his friendship with Karan and Teja is drifting away and he seems to be lost in the game.

Since the entry of Rashami Desai as a wild card contestant Umar has got a friend in the house along with Karan has he knows her from outside.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 15 : Exclusive! Tejasswi Prakash backstabs close friend Rashami Desai and boyfriend Karan Kundrra during the second ticket finale task shakes hand with Devoleena )

Now during the live feed Umar was seen telling Rashami that he is too confused in the house and he doesn’t know whom to trust. He also told her that he wants to understand who is supporting who in the game.

He further said that Rajiv plays for himself, Tejran is among themselves and Nishant, Pratik and Shamita are together since OTT days and that he is getting to know her game plan and hopefully soon they would be able to build an alliance.

Well, it would be interesting to see what will be Umar’s game post his friendship crumbling down with Karan and Tejasswi.

For more news and updates on television, digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.