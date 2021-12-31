Bigg Boss 15: OMG! Abhijit Bichukale and Devoleena Bhattacharjee are in danger zone one of them might say goodbye to the show

MUMBAI: Since the entry of the wild cards on the show, the dynamics of the Bigg Boss house have changed.

In the past few weeks, we have seen how Bigg Boss has announced the “Ticket to finale tasks” and how the contestants tried to cancel, and owing to that Bigg Boss introduced the elimination task and now the contestants have to fight for themselves to survive on the show.

In the past few weekend ka vaar episodes, we have seen how Salman grilled the contestants for not performing the task but in spite of that they once again candled the task and surely Salman will give them back for it.

Since the ticket to finale task was canceled Bigg Boss had announced the nomination task where the contestant had to play the task to save themselves from getting eliminated from the show.

ALSO READ : Looking at my struggle I see myself as a fighter, says Kamya Punjabi )

This week the nominated contestants are Pratik, Abhijeet, Devoleena, Umar, and Shamita.

As per the voting trends until now Pratik, Umar, and Shamita are in the top three positions whereas Abhijeet and Devoleena are in the bottom list and are in the danger zone.

Abhijeet and Devoleena both have got fewer votes and one of them might say goodbye to the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss: SHOCKING! Kamya Punjabi reveals about the time when Armaan Kohli bad-mouthed her )