Bigg Boss 15: OMG! Abhijit Bichukale and Devoleena Bhattacharjee are in the danger zone; one of them might say goodbye to the show

MUMBAI: Since the entry of the wild cards on the show, the dynamics of the Bigg Boss house have changed.

Recently, Bigg Boss announced the ticket to finale tasks and the contestants tried to cancel them. Owing to that, Bigg Boss introduced the elimination task, and now, the contestants have to fight to survive on the show.

In the past few weekend ka vaar episodes, we have seen how Salman grilled the contestants for not performing the tasks, but in spite of that, they once again did the same. Surely, the host will bring it up.

ALSO READ : Looking at my struggle I see myself as a fighter, says Kamya Punjabi )

This week, the nominated contestants are Pratik, Abhijeet, Devoleena, Umar, and Shamita.

As per the voting trends, until now Pratik, Umar, and Shamita are in the top three, positions whereas Abhijeet and Devoleena are in the bottom and are in the danger zone.

Abhijeet and Devoleena both have got fewer votes, and one of them might say goodbye to the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss: SHOCKING! Kamya Punjabi reveals about the time when Armaan Kohli bad-mouthed her )