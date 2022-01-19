Bigg Boss 15: OMG! Abhijit Bichukale and Devoleena Bhattacharjee get into a fight; the former says “Pathhar marunga” after the latter bites him

MUMBAI: The dramatic episodes Bigg Boss 15 have kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens.

In the upcoming episode of the reality show, the contestants will be seen performing a task, in which they will have to collect coloured balls in a bag. In the promo video from the episode, Abhijit Bichukale can be heard complaining to Bigg Boss that Devoleena Bhattarcharjee bit him and that she should be eliminated from the show.

Taking to Instagram, Colors TV posted a promo video from the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15. The video begins with contestants Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhatt and Tejasswi Prakash, trying their best to collect the balls.

During the task Tejasswi Prakash is seen sitting and crying, when Rakhi Sawant asks her: “Yeh aansu card kyu (Why are yo playing the tear card)?" At one point, Abhijit yells, “Bigg Boss kata hai inhone mujhe. Seedhe darwaza kholo iske liye (Bigg Boss Devoleena has bit me. Open the doors and ask her to leave the show).” He then runs towards the other side and shouts, “Pathhar marunga (I will hit with a stone).” Hearing this, Rashami Desai tries to stop him and shouts, “Aray dada.” Pratik Sehajpal comes in between and tries to calm Abhijit down.

Abhijit and Devoleena fought earlier also. Earlier this month, Abhijit picked up a bottle while fighting with Devoleena, after a task. Devoleena was also heard saying “Ek number ka gandagi hai tu (You are disgusting).” Devoleena then threw a mattress as she rushed to the washroom in anger.

