Bigg Boss 15: OMG! Afsana Khan calls Shamita Shetty ‘Buddhi’; Rakhi Sawant REACTS

MUMBAI: The dramatic episodes of Bigg Boss 15 have kept the audiences hooked to their television screens.

The show has been making headlines for multiple reasons. From Nishant Bhat betraying friend Karan Kundrra for Pratik Sehajpal to Afsana Khan calling Shamita ‘Buddhi’ on the show, the contestants are leaving no stone unturned to entertain their fans. Now, Rakhi Sawant has reacted to Afsana’s age-shaming comment on Shamita.

For the uninitiated, Rakhi Sawant was seen in Bigg Boss 14. She was one of the top five contestants and entertained her fans thoroughly throughout the season. As Rakhi has been a part of the show she knows the ideology behind reacting impulsively while you’re a part of the show. Rakhi told ETimes, “What Afsana has done is wrong. I was also attacked by Aly Goni who called me Bua on the show. I politely said that he would also grow old in some years. But there is one thing you have to know: everyone who enters the Bigg Boss house panics sooner or later.”

She added, “Afsana got it first. She is probably a lonely person who has struggled in life and hasn’t received love or even education. Such people want attention from people. I also had it in me and wanted that attention. But I started living my life and surrendered myself to God. I grew up in a chawl and didn’t have an education. I was also lonely but I worked in my life. People can judge you, curse you and talk anything about you. I don’t believe in hitting back at people. And Afsana is like me. We have not been taught how to speak softly. I respect both Shilpa and Shamita. They are celebrities and Bigg Boss is a place for people from all strata of life.”

When she was asked if what Afsana Khan said was justified about Shamita Shetty, Rakhi said, “She should not have said that but she got panic attack. She had one while she was in quarantine and was sent back to her hometown and later called back by the producers of the show. Also, like I said, everyone doesn’t come from the same background. Those coming from villages have not seen the glamourous world. They behave on camera the way they behave at home. And I also know people who don’t show their real face in the Bigg Boss house.”

