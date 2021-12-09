Bigg Boss 15: OMG! Asim Riaz’s girlfriend and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana talks about Karan and Tejasswi’s relationship and reveals that this season is scripted

MUMBAI: Himanshi Khurana has enthralled her fans with her music videos. She was already a popular name in the Punjabi entertainment industry, but post Bigg Boss 13, her fame escalated to another level.

Himanshi continues to grab eyeballs thanks to her recently released track and equation with Asim Riaz.

During her stint in Bigg Boss 13, Himanshi developed a close bond with Asim. Their fans love their chemistry.

In fact, fans were so in love with their chemistry that they even coined the hashtag #AsiManshi for them, and this new name has been trending since.

The actress is quite active on social media and she keeps her fans and wel wishers updated about her whereabouts.

Karan and Tejasswi’s pair in the serial is loved and the audience love watching them together and there are times when the audience have felt that their relationship is fake and only for the show.

Himanshi in an interview spoke about Tejran relationship where she said that “ Every year a new couple is made in the Bigg Boss house and is judged, when they come out of the Bigg Boss house they ask whether its a true relationship or its fake. There are so much assumptions in people’s mind and everyone’s story is different. People could connect to me and Asim but may they are not able to connect to Tejran, but the couple what they felt they confessed it to each other and was honest about it”

On the other hand, Himanshi also spoke about the show being scripted where she said that “ The entire format of the show has changed and now the show is no more a reality show as we have seen no elimination happening on the show and that is the main reason why she connect to the show anymore”

Well, there is no doubt that this season many rules were changed and the makers did change the original format of the show.

