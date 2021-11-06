Bigg Boss 15: OMG! Bigg Boss OTT contestant Moose Jattana takes a dig at the makers for being biased towards Shamita Shetty, says “Give her the trophy and just finish the game; this house has become her place now”

MUMBAI: Moose Jaatana, who rose to fame with her stint in the Bigg Boss OTT, is a very frank and bindaas person and she doesn’t think before she gives her opinions.

She has been very vocal about the show and has shared what she thinks on social media, which creates a stir outside the Bigg Boss house.

As we all know, wild-card contestants Neha Bhasin and Raqesh Bapat entered the house, and this has been a boon to Shamita Shetty as she already has two brothers inside, and now, her love and best friend have joined the show.

Moose took to social media and lashed out at the makers of the show for being biased toward Shamita Shetty. She said, “Shamita rani in her castle made of Bhai’s and friends. Soon to be added Neha and Raqesh. The most boring people in history. Iski jaggah trophy Diwali pe dedo, and whoever you want to fight with the fight, I had to say what I did.”

Initially also, when Mosse was eliminated from the show, she did say that the show and the host Karan Johar was biased towards Shamita and it was evident. Even Akshara Singh had said the same.

Well, there is no doubt that the actress has got very strong alliances in the house with her brothers Vishal and Rajiv, best friend Neha, and the love of her life Raqesh Bapat.

