Bigg Boss 15: OMG! Bigg Boss OTT contestant Neha Bhasin reveals she wants to see Pratiik Sehajpal's friendship with Jay Bhanushali and Shamita Shetty

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss OTT contestant and popular singer Neha Bhasin appeared on Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15. The singer expressed her desire to see Pratik, Jay and Shamita as friends in the house.

Neha Bhasin said, "My Bias will always be towards Shamita and Pratik but other than that I really wish that Jay Bhanushali becomes friends with Shamita and Pratik because there is something about him that I like."

Neha in a media interaction with SpotboyE, spoke about sharing the stage with Salman Khan and called it surreal. Neha shared, "It was nice to be on set with Salman khan, when he introduced me saying ‘swag se swagat kariye Neha Bhasin ka’

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15': Celebrity guests get into argument over their favourite contestants

“It was a surreal moment because I have sung so many songs for him. I met him on my last show, have met him on audio launches but I have always been a little shy to interact with him so it was good to share a stage with him,” she added.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Karan Patel, Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Tamboli, Rakhi Sawant, and Neha Bhasin to grace the first Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan

When asked whether she wanted to be a part of Bigg Boss 15, the singer said, “Well, my fans really wanted me to be on BB15 and my initial idea was to be on BB15 and not BBOTT so a part of me would of course want to do it. It all depends on my schedule whether or not Bigg Boss makers and I feel like we could add something to the show. But I do feel the show misses entertainment this year which I did a lot of on Bigg Boss OTT," she added.

Meanwhile, actor-model Sahil Shroff is the first contestant to have been evicted from Bigg Boss 15.

Credit: SpotBoye