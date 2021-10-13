Bigg Boss 15: OMG! Check out Mahhi Vij’s shocking reply to Karan Kundrra after his tiff with her husband Jay Bhanushali

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 is doing extremely well for itself, and the credit goes to all the contestants who are giving a lot of content to the show and making it interesting.

Jay Bhanushali and Pratik Sejapal don’t get along with each other since day one and have had massive fights.

During the first week itself, the two locked horns with each other where Jay abused Partik, and in return, he broke the house property, owing to which the jungle housemates were nominated.

In yesterday’s task, Jay once again abused Pratik, but this time he didn’t lose his cool. He cried bitterly and vowed that the next time someone abuses him, he will break everything around and will get eliminated from the show.

In the upcoming episode, Karan would be seen talking to Jay and telling him that what he id doing is wrong as abusing is not right. He adds that Pratik wasn’t wrong.

Jay gets angry and tells him not to teach him what to do and he doesn’t care about anyone supporting him or not.

Colors had shared a tweet about this conversation between Jay and Karan, to which Mahhi Vij (Jay’s wife) came in support of the actor and said Karan should say things to the face.

She also said that Karan has backstabbed Jay and this is not done. Ishaan was also seen abusing Jay, then why is everyone only questioning Jay, said the actress.

Well, apparently, Mahhi was the one who convinced Jay that he needs to do the show.

It seems like Jay and Pratik's fight won’t end soon.

