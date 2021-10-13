Bigg Boss 15: OMG! Check out Mahhi Vij’s shocking reply to Karan Kundrra; post has a tiff with her husband Jay Bhanushali

Mumbai : Bigg Boss 15 is doing extremely well for itself and the credit goes to all the contestants who are given so much content to the show and making it so interesting.

Two contestants in the house Jay Bhanushali and Pratik Sejapal don’t get along with each other since day one and have had massive fights.

During the first week itself the two locked horns with each other where Jay abused Partik and in return, he broke the house property owing to which the jungle housemates were nominated.

Now once again in yesterday’s task, we did see how Jay once again abused Pratik but this time he didn’t lose his cool but cried bitterly and vouched that the next time if someone abuses him, he will break everything around and will get eliminated from the show.

In the upcoming episode, Karan would be seen talking to Jay and telling him that what he was doing is wrong as abusing is not right and yesterday Pratik wasn’t wrong.

(ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Bigg Boss 15: Check out the FIRST PROMO of the premiere day by Salman Khan; it's sizzling hot! )

Jay gets angry and tells him not to teach him what to do and he doesn’t care anyone supporting him or not.

The channel Colors had shared a tweet about this conversation between Jay and Karan to which, Mahhi Vij (Jay’s wife) came in support of the actor and said Karan should say things on the face, at Jay doesn’t run behind girls.

She also said that Karan has backstabbed Jay and this is so not done, as Ishaan was also seen abusing Jay then why is everyone only bringing Jay into the light said the actress.

Well, apparently Mahhi was the one who convinced Jay that he needs to do the show and hence he became part of the game.

It seems like Jay and Pratik's fight won’t calm down so soon and they would keep having fought for each other.

For more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Karan Kundrra exposes Shamita Shetty and Vishal Kotian’s game tells Donal that she told him not to trust her and Afsana )