Bigg Boss 15: OMG! Check out Simba Nagpal’s audition for Roadies, where he revealed his relationship with his dad and how he used to hit him

MUMBAI: Simba Nagpal is grabbing the headlines these days for his stint in the Bigg Boss house, where he is slowly coming out of his shell and playing the game.

A lesser-known fact is that before entering Bigg Boss and becoming an actor, the young lad was seen on reality show MTV Splitsvilla Season 11. He had also auditioned for MTV Roadies.

We came across Simba’s audition video for Roadies where he said that he is here for fitness and experience and not for fame or money.

During the process of his audition, he said that he was an introvert as his father was very aggressive towards him and his mother. He used to beat him with the bamboo stick in order to make him strong as he was a national-level boxer.

He further said that it used to disturb him during his school days, but once he shifted to a hostel and after Splitsvilla, things changed for him. Now, he is quite talkative and gets along with people.

When asked if his father was around, the young lad said that he had passed away when he was 12 years old and his mother hadn’t told him about it. One day, when he came from school, he didn’t see his father around and asked his mom where was he to which she told him that he had gone to New York for some work. Then, after three-five years, when he kept asking her where he was, she finally broke the news that he had passed away in a car accident.

Simba also revealed that everyone told his mother that he is very young and would need a father, so she should remarry, but his mother refused and said that she would be his father and mother. She brought him up single handedly.

Well, the judges were impressed with the way the actor performed the fitness task and they selected him for the show. He was a contestant on MTV Roadies Real Heroes (Season 17).

