BIGG BOSS 15: OMG! Crack in Jay Bhanushali and Karan Kundrra’s friendship as the two have a heated argument

Mumbai : Jay Bhanushali and Karan Kundrra are well-known television personalities of the television industry.

The two of them have been in the industry for more than a decade and have a massive fan following.

Currently, the two are seen in the biggest reality show of the country Bigg Boss Season 15 where they are playing the game extremely well and have also come in the public eye.

In yesterday’s episode we did see how Pratik and Jay had a massive fight during the task where Jay once again abused Pratik, but this time he didn’t lose his cool that much but broke down completely.

The entire housemates baring a few were against Jay for abusing for the second time and they said it was wrong for Jay to do so.

Now in the upcoming episode, we have seen how Jay and Karan would have a tiff with each other. Post the fight with Pratik, Karan would go and explain to Jay that spilling out bad words isn’t right and he should have control over what he says.

He also tells him that Pratik wasn’t wrong in the fight to which Jay tells him that he should tell him that he is wrong as he knows he is right and he has nothing to do with anyone supporting him or not.

Karan further tries to explain to him that everyone has told Pratik to change and he is changing slowly the change can be seen but unfortunately, you are falling down which irks Jay and he shouts at Karan and tells him that he shouldn’t be pouncing on him such a way as Pratik does such things that he brings Jay to a point where he can’t control himself and hence he loses it .

He says he doesn’t need anybody and can play this game all alone.

Seems like there is a crack in the friendship between Jay and Karan owing to the fight with Pratik, it will be interesting to see if in the coming episode they would be able to solve their problem or no.

