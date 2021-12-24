Bigg Boss 15: OMG! Fans thrash TejRan for love-hate drama in the BB15 house

MUMBAI: Fans of #TejRan are watching Bigg Boss 15 with keen interest. The much-loved couple is going through their worst phase.

Things have gone from bad to worse after Tejasswi Prakash tells him that he never loved in the first place. He also said that all her affection was for the cameras.

The quarrel happened in front of Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rakhi Sawant. Karan Kundrra was also called a Bhagoda by Teja. As we know, outside Karan Kundrra's sister Meenu and Tejasswi Prakash's Pratik have exchanged some words.

The couple has been the only spark of a dull season. The TRPs of the show is terrible and it looks like there will be no glory for the winner.

After the night, Karan Kundrra asked Tejasswi Prakash at night if she hated him. He said he did iron her clothes for the rest of the weeks but he could not see her upset. We saw a moment when he pulled her close to him. Now, fans of Bigg Boss are not impressed with this. Take a look at some of the reactions here....

One of the fans said, “And raat mei patch up subah fir se End lol!! Enough with this drama already”, while another one tweeted “TejRan is the reason for low TRP….Umar Riaz deserves more screen time since day one he’s been sidelined.”

A Twitter holder Ishita Sengupta wrote, “Ye Teja and KK ko koi bolo apna drama bandh kare! Sara din footage leneke baad raat ko natak! Itna fake my god! Ghatiya actors! Sahi se acting bhi nehi hoti sirf chachi giri hi kr sakti hain. Annoying Shit!”

