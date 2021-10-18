Bigg Boss 15: OMG! Farah Khan reveals her top and bottom three contestants of the show

MUMBAI : The weekend ka vaar is one of the most anticipated episodes on Bigg Boss as the host Salman Khan comes and schools the contestants and also praises the ones who is doing well in the show and gives an overall picture of how the week has appeared.

Every weekend a special guest comes on the show and interacts with the contestants and has some fun segments with them.

Yesterday on weekend ka vaar episode, Farah Khan had come as a special guest on the show where she told the contestants to rank themselves from 1- 15 and when she entered the show everyone was standing in the first position.

The ace choreographer then ranked all of them according to what she has seen in the show and what she feels.

Farah puts Karan Kundrra at the number one position and tells him that he is playing the game well and has leadership qualities and also doesn’t get to unnecessary fights.

She keeps Tejasswi in the second position as she is very entertaining and plays the game in a neat manner and does go and tells things here and there.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Farah Khan to grace Weekend Ka Vaar episode alongside Salman Khan )

Vishal is in the third position for the way he plays with his mind and gets stuff done and he is doing a lot for the show.

On the other hand, Akasa, Donal, and Vidhi were the top three contestants of the show.

Farah put Akasa on 13 number, Donal on 14, and Vidhi on 15 as she felt that they don’t much on the show and do not contribute anything and warned them to pep up a bit or else they would be out of the show.

Well, the audience also agreed somewhere to the rankings but said that Umar doesn’t deserve to be on 11 and he should have been in the top ten contestants.

What do you think about this ranking, do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Ishaan Sehgal exposes Umar Riaz says he had a plan to fake a love story with Miesha Iyer before entering the house )