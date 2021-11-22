BIGG BOSS 15: OMG! Gauahar Khan reacts to Weekend Ka Vaar and calls Karan Kundra a bully

MUMBAI: This Sunday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode had all the emotions- drama, romance, tension.

And it also witnessed one of the biggest confrontations between Karan Kundra and Pratik Sehjpal, which turned aggressive pretty quickly. Gauahar Khan was very unhappy and reacted to the fight on Twitter. She said, “Hey biggboss, isn’t provocation a part of violence too ???? I really like Karan Kundra , but today he was just a bully ! An absolute bully ! N no action from biggboss . #bb15 le lagaya haath , le di gaali , le kara bal ka prayog …. Waah ! Biggboss kya sab chalta hai ??? (see I abuse, see I used power…wow! Bigg Boss everything works)?”

Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiya went inside the house with a task and during that task when they asked Karan ‘Who do you think is the biggest manipulater?’, he took Nishant’s name and said ‘Aisa khatarnak wala manipulate karta hai pata hi nahi chalta. Isne toh mujhe hi jhol kar diya , Samjh hi nahi Aaya hua kya mere saath’.

Karan also said, “I can never believe Nishant. Bharose ke layak nahin hai vo (He's not someone who can be trusted).

When Bharti pointed out that she has known Nishant for a long time but has never seen him quiet, Nishant Bhat got very emotional and Pratik Sehjpal, Tejaswisi Prakash, and Rajiv Adatia tried calming him down.

In an earlier task given by Salman Khan, contestants had to choose to ‘Pass’ Or ‘Fail’ fellow housemates, Karan ‘failed’ Nishant saying “Ho sakta hai wo game me bahut accha kar rahe honge, is show me aage badhne ke liye accha kar rahe honge. Lekin unhone ek dost kho diya hai. Jisko unhone vishwas dilaya tha that I am all about trust and friendship and priorities. Jeet bhi jaega nishant to mere liye fail hi hoga”.

Shockingly, Neha Bhasin also failed Nishant and the choreographer was pretty upset throughout the whole episode.

This new twist in the equations will be interesting to watch in the game.

