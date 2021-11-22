Bigg Boss 15: OMG! Jay Bhanushali and Vishal Kotian have a massive fight; the actors push each other and get physical

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss recently witnessed a big twist. The makers introduced wild-card entries, and the show will get its top 5 contestants soon.

In yesterday’s episode, we did see the media entering the Bigg Boss house where the housemates were grilled and questioned about their game.

The media will be getting special powers to choose the bottom 6 contestants who will be in the danger zone.

During the press conference, a journalist will be asking Jay whether he is overconfident that he won’t be out and whether this is the reason he is not doing anything in the house.

Jay in return says that he doesn’t like to plan and plot and he cannot manipulate and play.

Vishal interrupts in between and says that playing alone is easier said than done, but when it comes to Jay, nothing happens.

The two get into a heated argument where Jay tells Vishal that he doesn’t need any sympathy. The two then get into a massive fight.

Post the press conference, the two will go into the house. Jay will push Vishal and tell him that he should stay away from him that’s when Vishal also pushes him and the two get into a physical fight.

The rest of the housemates are seen controlling the actors.

Well, it looks like that the differences between Jay and Vishal are not going to be resolved soon.

