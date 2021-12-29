Bigg Boss 15: OMG! Karan and Umar are against the ticket to finale task for this reason, say they are clueless about the show's format

MUMBAI : In the past few weeks, Bigg Boss had given the contestants the ticket to the finale task, where the housemates had to fight to reach the finale of the show. Only those contestants would be able to win the trophy.

During the first round, Rakhi won the task and became the finalist of the show. Post that, the contestants didn’t play the task and kept canceling it as part of their strategy for which even Salman during the weekend ka vaar episode gave them a piece of his mind.

In yesterday’s episode, the team of Karan, Abhijeet, Umar, Teja, and Rashami didn’t allow the other team to win and planned to cancel the task so that no one reaches the finale.

Owing to which Bigg Boss was furious and told that the housemates that since they are not interested in the ticket to finale task, he would only cancel it and in return announce the elimination task. Now, the contestants will have to play the task to save themselves from nominations. This time, they wouldn’t be able to cancel it.

During the live feed, Karan and Umar were seeing discussing the ticket to finale task. They said that it is a stupid task, where they need to play for other contestants who have eliminated them from the task.

Umar tells Karan that he has never seen such a format in a reality show. The actor says that if they try to cancel it, then they get the punishment. What kind of game is this? The task should equal for all.

Well, no doubt that Karan and Umar are very clear that they won’t help anyone reach the finale and will play for themselves only.

Do you agree with Karan and Umar’s thoughts?

Let us know in the comments below.

