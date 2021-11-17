Bigg Boss 15: OMG! Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal have a massive fight; the latter calls the actor a cheater

MUMBAI: Karan and Pratik are two very strong contestants of the show and for a few weeks now the two are at loggerheads.

In the upcoming episode, Bigg Boss will give a new task to the VIP contestants where they would have to do a task of collecting cotton and the non – VIP contestants will choose which VIP members to eliminate from the talks and the last standing VIP contestant will get some special powers by Bigg Boss.

Now during the task, Karan tries to cheat and takes some cotton pegs from Pratik and puts it in his box which Jay sees and tells Karan not to cheat and play the game fair and square.

Post that Pratik and Karan will have a massive fight and will get into a heated argument as Karan will throw down the box of cotton. As they fight, Tejasswi also stands up against Pratik. She holds Karan tightly so that their fight doesn’t get physical.

Karan tells that he will make sure the task gets dismissed. During their argument, Pratik tells Tejasswi to keep quiet to which she hits back saying, "Tu hota kaun hai mujhe chup rehne bolne wala?"

During the first round, Neha becomes the sanchalak of the task and gets Tejasswi eliminated from the task, in the second round Simba becomes the sanchalak and gets Karan out of the task.

In the third and fourth round, Vishal and Umar get eliminated and Nishant remains the last VIP and contestant and wins the task. The Non – VIP contestants had already decided that they would let Nishant win the task.

Well, Pratik and Karan were always at loggerheads, and seems like the problems between them won’t be sorted anytime soon.

