Bigg Boss 15: OMG! Karan Kundrra gets pissed at Tejasswi Prakash for discussing strategies with Nishant Bhat and not him first!

MUMBAI: Everything that happens in the Bigg Boss house is sort of extreme, be it love or be it fights but this season everything happens too quick, they fight they resolve, they make up, they break up and some even fall in and out of love. Has the same happened with everyone’s favorite #TEJRAN?

Tejaswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, Bigg Boss 15's lovebirds, are having relationship problems. Recently, we watched Karan become possessive of Tejasswi as she bonded with Vishal Kotian. They even got into a major argument and Karan admitted that he doesn't like someone else doing the small gestures he does for her. In the episode, Karan gets aggravated with Tejasswi Prakash as she makes an alliance with Nishant Bhat and discusses strategies with him.

In order to trouble the VIP members, Tejasswi devised a plan to steal items from the VIP room. While they are seated near the smoking area, she discusses this plan with Nishant Bhat. After Karan comes out of the smoking room, Nishant signals to Tejasswi to stop revealing the plan to anyone else. Otherwise, someone might destroy it. As Karan learns that Tejasswi is hiding something from him, he confronts her.

The two talk in the garden area, and Karan tells Tejasswi that he is affected by Salman Khan's advice because he values the suggestions and feedback the host gives. Salman is always precise, and he is affected by these things. Karan said he is deciding what he should do and how he should do it.

Kundrra is then questioned by Tejasswi regarding his statement that he feels more like a team with Umar Riaz. As he replies to her, Karan says that he just casually said it since Umar is there to speak to, since she doesn't speak to him at all. Further, he says she speaks more to Nishant Bhat than to him. Tejasswi refuses to accept it and says they only discuss very general topics. Karan gives her a reference and says that originally she would share things with him, but now she doesn't. Tejasswi then goes on to reveal the plan she made with Nishant.

When Tejasswi and Karan are seated together again, and Nishant passes by, Tejasswi shares another plan with him, and Karan is not pleased. Nishant invites her outside to discuss it. Tejasswi asks Karan if he liked the plan, but he ignores her and tells her to ask Nishant.

This passive-aggressive behavior could drive a rift between the two, especially with the new VIPs trying to create friction in the house.

