Bigg Boss 15: OMG Karan Kundrra gets trolled off, netizens shower their anguish reactions on him for THIS reason

MUMBAI: The recent twist that was encountered in the Bigg Boss 15 house was Tejasswi Prakash’s fake medical emergency during the captaincy task. Karan Kundrra, who has admitted to having feelings for her, told her she should have kept him in loop before pulling the prank.

Jay Bhanushali lost his calm and scolded Tejasswi Prakash saying that she shouldn't have faked a medical emergency. He further pointed out that contestant Umar Riaz, who is a doctor by profession, has taken an oath to serve the patients as this isn't a joke.

Netizens have slammed Karan Kundrra for not taking a stand against Tejasswi's act and said that he is losing his edge. They also called him out for calling Umar 'Gadha'.

One of the Umar Riaz fans tweeted ‘Kayde me raho to fayde mein rahoge’, while others were quoted saying ‘Umar Riaz is actually gadha for trusting you blindly’.

Another fan addressed Kundrra as ‘Double Standards’. Some trolled him as manipulative and game changer and so on.

Talking about Karan Kundrra, he is one of the top contenders in the show but was recently bashed by the host, Salman Khan, for his acts.

