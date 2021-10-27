Bigg Boss 15: OMG! Karan Kundrra gets upset with Tejasswi Prakash tells her that she shouldn’t have pranked about falling sick as he got very scared and worried since she is special to him

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s friendship is becoming stronger in the Bigg Boss house and as days are passing by, they are coming super close to each other.

We also saw how Karan confessed that he does like Tejasswi and he would like to see where their friendship leads too. The two have discusses what time of people they would want to be to how they are in a relationship and what they expect from it.

In yesterday’s captaincy task both the teams performed well for the captaincy task.

During the task we did see how Nishant came and told Tejasswi that she should act sick and distract the contestants from the game so that they come out of the box and especially Umar who is a doctor by profession.

Tejasswi acted so well that for a moment everyone was convinced that she really fell sick but still the other team members didn’t come out of their letters and knew somewhere that she was pranking everyone.

Karan Kundrra seemed to be a bit upset with Tejasswi and told her that what she did was wrong and she shouldn’t have done or at least told him about it as he got very worried and scared for her as she is very special to him.

Teja is seen trying to tell him why she did it and also apologizes to him and tries to win his heart back.

He also tells her that during the task to fake about illness is not right and doesn’t feel right. Tejasswi realizes her mistake and then apologizes to Karan and the whole moment is so cute and filled with so much love and care.

Both the pair of Karan and Tejasswi is loved by the audiences and they feel they make a wonderful pair and loves to see them playing the game together.

