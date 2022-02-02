Bigg Boss 15: OMG! Karan Kundrra reveals the message Aly Goni sent to him after BB15, reveals if he met Umar Riaz

MUMBAI : Karan Kundrra was loved for his stint in the Bigg Boss house. He has a massive fan following. Fans were disappointed that he didn’t win BB15 and was declared as the second runner-up.

The actor had made headlines for his relationship with Tejasswi and his friendship with Umar Riaz.

In the initial days of Bigg Boss, he came across as very strong contestant, and everyone who came on the show as a guest said that Karan could be the winner as he had shown all the required qualities.

But when the TejRan track started, his game dropped, and many people who came on the show warned him. Later, he bounced back and made it to the finale. He didn’t win the show, but he won the hearts of the audience and fans.

Post the finale, the actor had gone live on social media and interacted with his fans and thanked everyone for the support and love that he has been receiving.

During his live session, he revealed that when he came out of the Bigg Boss house, Bigg Boss 14 contestant Aly Goni messaged him saying that they both entered the house to get a girlfriend and finally found true love. He said how much he loves Aly Goni.

Karan also spoke about Umar and said that he hasn’t met him as he had gone with Teja for thevNaagin 6 shoot, but he is in constant touch with Umar and they keep speaking on phone and chatting.

He also requested all his fans and TejRan fans to patch and to stop the war between each other as it is one family.

