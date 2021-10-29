Bigg Boss 15: OMG! Karan Kundrra says that he has major trust issues and he is losing trust in Tejasswi Prakash for this reason

MUMBAI: In yesterday’s episode, we did see Bigg Boss had announced another captaincy task where the contestants had to come up with two-three names for the captaincy task but because of Pratik and Simba not agreeing to the names the task got canceled.

Now during that task, Karan had told Nishant that it's because of the jungle contestants that he and Shamita became the captain of the house, and now that two OTT contestants have become the captain even the contestants from the jungle deserve a chance.

Post that Karan and Tejasswi had a small argument where Tejasswi told Karan that he talks about Shamita and Nishant behind the back or even sometimes he tells them things directly, but then, later on, he goes to them and mends tries to mend things as he wants to have a good relationship with everyone in the house and this gameplay of his, is wrong.

During the captaincy task, Tejasswi had taken Vishal’s name and not Karan’s and that as hurted the actor and he was seen shattered by this decision.

In yesterday’s episode, he did tell Akasa that he has major trust issues and when Tejasswi took Vishal’s name for captaincy he was shocked and still can’t believe it and he might be losing trust on her.

Akasa tells him that there is no doubt that she is closer to you but she had alliances in this house with whom she shares a good bond and that is Vishal, Jay, and Nishant.

But Karan tells her to leave him alone for some time as he is extremely hurt and needs to figure out his true alliances in the house.

Well, seems like the crack between Karan and Tejasswi will be not ending anytime soon as both Tejasswi and Karan are miffed with each other.

