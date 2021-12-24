Bigg Boss 15: OMG! Karan Kundrra still trusts Tejasswi Prakash, tells Umar Riaz “Tejasswi will play for us and not for Nishant”

MUMBAI: Karan, Tejasswi, and Umar are three very strong contestants of the show, and their friendship has grabbed the headlines inside and outside the Bigg Boss house.

The three since the initial days of Bigg Boss have had a very strong alliance and have always stood by each other unconditionally.

But in the past few days, we have seen the crack in their friendship, where first, Umar and Teja began to have differences, and now, Teja and Karan are also having fights. They have decided to part ways as they have trust issues.

During the live feed, Karan and Umar were seen discussing with whom they should build an alliance.

One can hear Karan saying, "Tejasswi will be playing with us today and she still doesn’t trust Nishant that way." He believes that Teja would stand by them and would never leave their alliance, but Umar doesn’t believe it and tells Karan that this wouldn’t happen.

Karan also tells Umar that if he talks well to Shamita, then she too will be on their side. Umar agrees to his point and tells Karan that he agrees, as the actress told him that she made a mistake by nominating him. She should have nominated Abhijeet.

Well, seems like Karan and Umar are going all out to build a strong alliance in the house.

