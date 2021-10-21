BIGG BOSS 15: OMG! MTV Splitsvilla X3 contestant Shivam Sharma has a sassy reply to Kevin Almasifar for comparing Karan and Pratik’s fight to his and Shivam’s fight in Splitsvilla

MUMBAI : The physical fight that happened between Karan and Pratik during the money currency task has become a topic of discussion inside and outside of Bigg Boss.

In yesterday’s episode, Karan chokeslammed Pratik when he tried to destroy his papers.

Owing to this, Jay told Karan that he was wrong and that he needs to be a bit careful as this could result in his elimination from the show. Physical violence should not be used in the house.

MTV Splitsvilla X3 contestant Kevin shared a post where he said that many people were comparing this incident to what he had done with Shivam during the task.

He took to social media and said, “Lots of people are comparing this incident of Karan and Pratik to what had happened to me. Pratik never grabbed Karan or tried to wrestle hi, his aim was the cloth. Karan got angry because he got that cloth. Taken so he took him down. I never acted out of anger, I defended myself because I was being attacked from the back. This is no defense, let’s see what happens now #teamPratik.”

Owing to which, Shivam replied saying, “I don’t know what we call “Adangi” in English but you lifted my right leg and kicked my left leg ankle on which I was standing & then you pushed my upper body (Head) down by smacking it on the floor which then after watching by the production on slow-motion was called as a very calculated move.”

He further said, “In Bigg Boss Karan is seen standing on both of his legs not trying to use them to make Pratik fall. Specially on his head and he wrapped his hands around Pratik’s body unlike you trying to smack my head down on the pool's floor again. A very circulated move Sunny Mam had said & I am watching this season of Bigg Boss very carefully."

Shivam also said that Kevin is an MMA fighter and Karan isn’t. He said there is a difference in both incidents.

Well, the fight from Splitsvilla X3 that took place on the show resulted in Kevin’s elimination, which came as a shock to the audience, as he was a potential winner.

What do you think? Is the incident the same or there is a difference?

Do let us know in the comments below.

