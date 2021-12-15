Bigg Boss 15: OMG! Nishant Bhatt and Devoleena Bhattacharjee have a massive fight; the actress goes out of control

MUMBAI: From the past two weeks, since the entry of the wild cards, Devoleena has been having fights with each person in the house.

In the initial days, she used to have arguments with Shamita Shetty. Now, she seems to be having fights with every member of the house. She has not even spared her best friend Rashami Desai.

In the upcoming episode, the actress will have a massive fight with Nishant, where she will question him as to who he is to speak to her like that. The fight gets ugly where the housemates are seen controlling both of them.

In the video, Umar is controlling Nishant and Rashami is supporting Devoleena and is trying to calm her down.

Teja and Nishant were talking, and that’s when Devoleena barged in and told some things to Nishant and the fight began from there.

Devo also got into an argument with Abhijit.

Seems like the wild cards are trying their best to sustain on the show and are going all out so that they wouldn’t get eliminated.

This entire week, only Devoleena was seen as she had massive fights with many in the house.

Well, it seems like this fight is going to last for a long time and is not going to mend anytime soon.

