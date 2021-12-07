Bigg Boss 15: OMG! Nishant Bhatt reveals to Umar Riaz how he will save himself from nomination

MUMBAI: The makers of Bigg Boss are going all out to make the show successful, and with the entry of the wild cards, the dynamics have changed.

As we all know, the VIP contestants are safe from being nominated and eliminated.

All the non-VIPs, that is, Karan, Teja, Umar, Nishant, Pratik, Shamita, and Rajiv have been nominated.

From the past two weeks, there hasn’t been any elimination from the show since Vishal, Neha, and Jay left the house.

During the live feed, Nishant was seen talking to Umar where the latter asked the ace choreographer if anyone would get eliminated this week or no, to which Nishant said that all the non-VIP contestants are nominated and all might get evicted.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 15 : Shocking! Abhijeet Bichukale reveals that Devoleena Bhattacharjee will fall in love with him )

Umar tells him that not everyone would get eliminated from the show this soon and nothing like that would happen.

Nishant then reveals to Umar that now in the upcoming days, he would do something that will grab the attention of the house. He will give so much content to the show that the audience would want him on the show.

Well, there is no doubt that all the contestants are going all out to be in the show and want to reach the finale.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : EXCLUSIVE! This is what Rohit Purohit has to say about his breakups with Sheena )