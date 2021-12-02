Bigg Boss 15: OMG! Post Shamita Shetty faints during a fight, Neha Bhasin takes a dig Devoleena Bhattacharjee; DETAILS INSIDE

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular shows. Currently, season 15 of the controversial reality show is on air. The upcoming episode of the show is going to witness a major fight between Shamita Shetty and wild card contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

Neha Bhasin took to Twitter and in an indirect tweet slammed Devoleena. “I really don't want to comment on BB anymore par seriously aaj main andar hoti toh koi bohot regret karti woh apni existence. Trp ke liye itna mat giro. Not KOOL. @ShamitaShetty will bounce back. I know she will. Thank you @itsmetejasswi #KaranKundrra for looking out for her,” wrote Neha.

For the uninitiated, Neha and Shamita have been friends since Bigg Boss OTT and recently got evicted from the BB15 house. Former Bigg Boss contestant Priya Malik tweeted, “Looking forward to seeing #ShamitaShetty lift the #BB15 trophy this year! She totally deserves it!”

The drama is on in full swing and the upcoming episode will witness a massive fight between the housemates as they try to win a task. The non-VIP contestants, who were standing tall against the VIP members, will be seen fighting with each other to save the prize money.

Going by the promo, Shamita is seen speaking rudely to the VIP members which annoys Devoleena and she warns the actress to not be disrespectful. They come close to each other and get engaged in a war of words. Soon things get heated and they try to get into a physical fight. While arguing and charging towards each other, Karan and Tejasswi try to hold Shamita back. Shamita faints in Karan’s arms and he picks her up and takes her to the medical room.

