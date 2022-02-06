Bigg Boss 15: OMG! Pratik Sehajpal breaks his silence on dating Akasa Singh

MUMBAI: Pratik Sehajpal was one of the strongest contestants of the show, and since day one he had been making headlines inside and outside of the house.

The young lad came into the limelight when he was a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT where he was the center of attraction and created havoc in the Bigg Boss house.

Almost every day, he used to have fights with his housemates, and the same continued in Bigg Boss Season 15.

In the initial two weeks, we did see how he fought with Jay and grabbed the headlines. He gives his hundred percent and tries to win the tasks.

The audience thought that he deserved to win Bigg Boss. But unfortunately, he couldn’t and he turned out to be the first runner-up of the show.

He had grabbed the headlines for his friendship with Akasa Singh in the Bigg Boss house and fans did like watching their bond.

Recently, he was asked if he was dating Akasa or no, to which the young lad said that the two of them are very close friends and they connected well in the house. He will always be grateful to her for being by his side and supporting him unconditionally. She is a lovely friend and they will be working together soon.

On dating Akasa he said that he hasn’t thought about it in that way. They are friends and aren’t thinking of dating each other as the thought hasn't yet come in their minds.

