Bigg Boss 15: OMG! Rajiv Adatia goes to jail in the Bigg Boss house

MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode, Bigg Boss will announce a jail task where the non- VIP members will have to debate as to why they shouldn't go to jail and why the VIP members should save them.

In the first round, Pratik and Jay will be pitted opposite each other and Jay would win and would be saved, in the second round would be Pratik against Neha where the VIP members would save Neha and put Pratik in the last round with Rajiv.

In the end, Rajiv would lose and Pratik would win and thus he would become the first contestant to enter the jail.

On the other hand, Bigg Boss will give the VIP members power where they have to vote the non- VIP members from 1 -2.

Where they give Rajiv the least points and he gets super pissed with them and tells them that they re the people who abuse and get pulled by Salman Khana and they are giving him the least votes and this is not acceptable.

He goes on to tell them that they only want to break the group of Shamita, Neha and his which is impossible to do so they try some other ways.

Neha and Pratik are kept in second and third position and the singer says that later on, they should spit in their food.

Well, seems like the differences in the house and increasing and the dynamics are changing.

