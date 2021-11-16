Bigg Boss 15: OMG! Rajiv Adatia goes to jail in the house

MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode, Bigg Boss will announce a jail task where the non-VIP members will have to debate as to why they shouldn't go to jail and why the VIP members should save them.

In the first round, Pratik and Jay will be pitted opposite each other. Jay would win and would be saved. In the second round, it would be Pratik against Neha, where the VIP members would save Neha and put Pratik in the last round with Rajiv.

In the end, Rajiv would lose and Pratik would win. Thus, Rajiv becomes the first contestant to enter the jail.

On the other hand, Bigg Boss ask the VIP members to rate the non-VIP members.

They give Rajiv the least points and he gets upset with them. He tells them that they are the people who abuse and get pulled up by Salman Khan and they are giving him the least votes and this is not acceptable.

He goes on to tell them that they only want to break Shamita, Neha, and his group, which is impossible to do, so they try other ways.

Neha and Pratik are kept in the second and third positions, and the singer says that later on, they should spit in their food.

Well, seems like the differences in the house and increasing and the dynamics are changing.

