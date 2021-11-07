Bigg Boss 15: OMG! Rajiv Adatia reveals a shocking secret about Shamita Shetty in the Bigg Boss house

MUMBAI: Rajiv, who was the first wild-card entry in the show, has already created a stir in the Bigg Boss house and in the outside world during the two weeks of his stay in the house.

We all know that he is Shamita’s rakhi brother and they share a strong bond with each other, which is quite evident.

During the live feed, Rajiv revealed a secret about the actress. He spoke about Shamita’s shopping habits in London.

( ALSO READ: BIGG BOSS 15: Exclusive! Nishant Bhatt refuses to support Vishal Kotian for the captaincy task, says “I don’t trust you anymore” )

Rajiv said that whenever she shops in London and if anyone comes and asks her for a picture with her and Shilpa, she gets very irritated as her shopping time becomes less.

To which, the actress said, "Just because you are on national TV, don’t talk rubbish. I do give pictures to who wants to be clicked with me."

In yesterday’s episode, we did see how Shamita and Rajiv did have an argument as he removed Vishal from the captaincy task. Because of that, Umar became the captain, which had upset her. But later on, things got sorted between the two.

Well, it was an interesting fact that Rajiv revealed about Shamita.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Crack in Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s relationship as they have a massive fight )