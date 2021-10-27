Bigg Boss 15: OMG! Rajiv Adatia warns Ishaan Sehgal about Miesha Iyer says “You will be shocked to know things about her when you step out of the Bigg Boss house” a huge fight erupts between the two the model clarifies he is a straight guy

MUMBAI: Since the entry of wild card entry Rajiv Adatia the entire dynamics of the game as changed and so many relationships have been affected in the house.

Especially the relation of Shamita – Vishal and Ishaan – Miesha’s have been affected as Raji as come and said a lot of things that have created problems in their relationship.

Since Rajiv has entered, he is defiantly behind Ishaan and Miesha’s relationship where he had told Ishaan that he is not playing for himself and his focus is only Miesha.

He tells him that when you go out of the house, you will come to know some shocking things about Miesha that time he would realize what he was saying.

Ishaan is fed up with Rajiv’s interference in his personal life and he goes and shares to Karan where he tells him that Rajiv keeps coming and telling him about Miesha and the things that he will come to know in the outside world about her and he is tired if hearing it.

Karan tells him that then he should be strong and take a stand for Miesha and tell Rajiv that whatever happens outside the house he will talk and see about it once he is outside and not to speak about it again.

In the upcoming episode, Ishaan and Rajiv will have a massive fight over Miesha and his relationship where he tells Rajiv not to interfere in his personal life as it's getting way too much.

He tells him to keep his opinions to himself and not keep nagging him about Miesha.

During the fight Rajiv will tell Ishaan to not instigate him or else he will say a lot of things that he knows and this game would get dirty then. He also mentions that he is very close to the former. Ishaan requests him to not mix things up and keep both his relationships separately.

Shamita is seen making Ishaan calm down and that’s when the model tells her and the housemates that he is a straight man and Rajiv’s statements about him are affecting his image and that there was nothing and Rajiv is just making statements to put him down.

Since Rajiv entered the house the two of them have been fighting and the topic as always been Miesha.

On the other hand, Miesha was seen talking to Karan and Ishaan where she told him to tell her everything truthfully, and then together, they will see how to tackle it.

Well, seems like this fight between Ishaan and Rajiv is going to go a long way and isn’t going to settle down anytime soon.

