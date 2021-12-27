Bigg Boss 15 : OMG! Rakhi Sawant gets possessed, the housemates freak out

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is one of the most popular names in the world of entertainment, and recently, she grabbed the headlines for her stint in the Bigg Boss house, where she entered as the challenger and won the hearts of the audiences.

The actress had once said that she has been stressed about her mom's illness, and for years, she has been facing financial problems. That’s why she was looking for work, and that’s how she did Bigg Boss Season 14.

The viewers had loved her stint in the Bigg Boss house and they had unconditionally supported the actress.

The actress is back once again on Bigg Boss 15 and she entered the show as a wild card entry and she won the finale task and became the finalist of the show and is the only VIP member of the show.

Now in last season, we saw how Rakhi used to act like she is possessed and she used to turn as Julie on the show and scare everyone.

Once again seems like the actress is possessed again and the housemates freak out.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Rakhi would be sleeping and suddenly she will get a shock and change the position of the way she is sleeping and the housemates freak out as the position is not normal and she seems to be possessed.

Umar and Pratik try to wake her up but she reacts in a violent way and the contestants freak out and this becomes a point of discussion for them.

Well, soon one would know what had happened to Rakhi all of sudden that too in her sleep.

