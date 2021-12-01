Bigg Boss 15: OMG! Rakhi Sawant’s Husband Ritesh Gets violent with Umar Riaz, Audience Demands action

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritesh have resorted to aggression and violence inside the Bigg Boss 15 house for everything, at least it looks like it. We saw Ritesh challenge Umar Riaz on Monday's episode to throw his star badge. Ritesh pushed Umar during Tuesday's non-VIP task.

By winning the BB Games, the non-VIP contestants were given a chance to win Rs 50 lakh in prize money. VIPs and non-VIPs competed in a series of tasks during this tournament. VIPs must do everything possible to stop non-VIPs from taking their prize money

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: OMG! Karan Kundrra gets pissed at Tejasswi Prakash for discussing strategies with Nishant Bhat and not him first!

During one of the initial tasks, both teams need to collect coins from the swimming pool to get more points to move forward. While Devoleena was the 'Sanchalak' for VIPs, Shamita helmed this role for the non-VIPs.

Ritesh attempted to steal the coins from the other team, but Umar lunged at him and both fell. In order to get the coins, Ritesh used extreme force against Umar, who was protecting them. In an attempt to separate Ritesh from Umar, Pratik Sehajpal intervened. Ritesh even lied, claiming Umar was the first to push him, which was completely untrue. Umar kept his cool, however.

Ultimately, Devoleena called for Umar's disqualification, but Shamita defended him. Devoleena stopped the game and shouted at Shamita, saying he had committed a foul. Her response was that Shamita was to blame, while she blamed Devoleena for spoiling the whole thing.

Viewers have criticized Ritesh's violent behavior in the house as the competition got escalated to a whole new level. The makers have been urged to take action against him.

A user @sachin-187 tweeted

“Yeh saste #Ritesh jijaji ko kaha se leke aaye hai @BiggBoss Kitna physical ho raha h ?Still no action against him Zeeshan ko toh ek dhake pe nikal diya tha #BB15 #BiggBoss15 #BiggBoss

Another one said, “ I've noticed #Ritesh disrespecting #RakhiSawant in these last two days. And moreover, he is highly violent. The way he pulls #UmaRiaz 's hands and pushes around in this task, clearly shows his aggressive side.

Well, we hope the makers listen to the audience because they don’t want physical aggression in the house!

For More Television and entertainment News, Stay Tuned to Tellychakkar.com!

Credits: Bollywood Life

ALSO READ: ENTERTAINING: You are here on the show for fame, and who knows, you may disappear after the show as well: Salman Khan SLAMS Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh!