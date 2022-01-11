Bigg Boss 15: OMG! Rashami Desai and Abhijeet Bichukale lose ticket to finale and are nominated for this week

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 has got extended for two weeks and the contestants are giving their 100 percent in the show so that they can reach the finale become the finalist of the show.

However, the housemates were shocked after Bigg Boss said that as the show has been extended, they will have to take away two Tickets to Finales from the VIP contestants.

Bigg Boss announced the nomination task where the contestants voted against each other. After the task, Bigg Boss announced that Abhijit and Rashami received the most votes, and hence they lost the ticket to the finale and even got nominated for this week.

They are no more VIP members and are back being Non – VIP members. Rashami was upset that Karan voted for and she confronted him and told him that he is stupid to vote her.

Later, she was seen telling Umar that see how they used you and me, the moment you went they voted for me until then they were saving me from the nomination how double-faced they are.

Well, there is no doubt that post-Umar exit from the house the equations have changed, and seems like no one is supporting Rashami including Karan Kundrra who seem to have only supported her until Umar was in the house.

