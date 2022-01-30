Bigg Boss 15 : OMG! Rashami Desai confirms that she isn’t in love with Umar Riaz and they cannot be in a relationship

MUMBAI: Finally, Bigg Boss 15 is ending as today is the finale of the show and as we saw how Nishant walked away with the briefcase and he earned ten lakhs.

The top four of the show are Pratik, Shamita, Karan, Tejasswi, and Rashami and one of them would be declared as the winner of the show and would take the trophy home.

The grand finale will be happening on a grand scale where a lot of celebrities will be gracing the finale.

Deepika Padukone, Siddant, ex-winners of Bigg Boss Rubina, Gauahar, Shwetha, Urvashi, and Shehnaaz Gill will be coming on the finale of the show and they might be giving a tribute to SidNazz and to Late actor Siddarth Shukla.

Umar was in the show since day one and was doing pretty well for himself until he was eliminated for physical viloence, on the other hand, Rashami was one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 13 and she was the finalist of the show and now once again she has entered this season as a wild card entry and played the game well.

The actress was seen making a bond with everyone in the house, especially Umar whom she knows from outside and takes as a good friend.

The two have become very close to each other and the fans are speculating that there is something brewing between them.

Now during the finale of the show, Salman asked Rashami if she is in love with Umar to know to which the actresses said that she isn’t in love with Umar and that nothing can happen between them and they are just good friends.

Rashami as clearly stated her feelings and am sure this must have broken the hearts of the fans who wanted to see them together.

