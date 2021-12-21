Bigg Boss 15: OMG! Rashami Desai warns Tejasswi Prakash to stay away from her relationship with Umar, says ‘don’t question him about it’

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai and Tejasswi Prakash have been friends in the outside world and when Rashami entered the house as a wild card contestant, Teja was happy to see her as they knew each other from before.

But as days passed by their friendship seemed to have drifted away, especially from the time when Rashami saved Karan in a task over Teja. Since then the two have been at loggerheads and they keep fighting.

In the latest promo of Bigg Boss, one can see once again Rashami and Tejasswi have a huge argument over Umar Riaz.

Rashami comes to Tejasswi and asks her if she asked Umar if he would date her or not outside the Bigg Boss house, to which Teja said I did ask him and Rashami got very angry and told her not to interfere in her relationship when she doesn’t interfere in hers.

She warns Tejasswi to stay away from her and Umar as she doesn’t like it and has an issue with it because Umar doesn’t like and that’s why he doesn’t say things.

(ALSO READ Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Bigg Boss gets an extension; the finale of the show will take place on THIS date)

Tejasswi said that she did ask it in a general way and Rashami is simply making a scene out of it, Rashami warns Tejassi to better stay away from her relationship or else it wouldn’t be good for her.

Seems like this friendship of Rashami and Tejasswi will end soon and there is no scope for mending things.

Whom do you support in this fight Rashami or Tejasswi, do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 15: Shocking! This is why Donal Bisht, Vidhi Pandya, and Moose Jattana won’t be entering the house as wild cards )