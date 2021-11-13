Bigg Boss 15: OMG! Salman Khan lashes out at Pratik Sehajpal says “ I should have been in the house, you would have begged me to leave the house”

MUMBAI: Finally, the weekend ka vaar episode is here and a lot had happened in the Bigg Boss this week.

Salman Khan is all set to take the class of the housemates and will give them feedback about how they performed this week.

In the previous episodes, we had seen how Pratik and Rajiv had a massive fight where Pratik did say something about a person to Rajiv who seemed offensive and that’s when Rajiv had told him not to cross the line with him.

Owing to this fight Salman will question Pratik and would tell him that he has crossed all limits and that he is a f*****g bulling person and that if he was inside the house then Pratik would have begged to leave the house.

He also tells Pratik that when Rajiv said that he is crossing the line that means he has crossed the line and what kind of comedy is this as it's not only funny.

Pratik tries and justify himself and tells Salman that he didn’t mean anything like that and that he was only joking with him.

Salman in return tells him that he has crossed his limits this time and that he just wants to fight for all unnecessary things and creates a ruckus in the house.

Pratik is feeling bad and is unable to understand what just happened and he never thought that he would be picked up this weekend.

Well, seems like this Weekend Ka Vaar episode is going to be an interesting one and the housemates are not going to be spared by the host Salaman Khan.

