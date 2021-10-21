Bigg Boss 15: OMG! Shamita Shetty disappointed with Nishant Bhat; says ‘My faith and trust towards you have shaken a bit’

MUMBAI: The dramatic episodes of Bigg Boss 15 have kept the viewers hooked to their television screens.

The contestants are leaving no stone unturned to entertain the audience. They are also making headlines for multiple reasons. In the latest episode, the eight nominated contestants face the blow and all of them are miffed with Nishant Bhat for his decision. While previously, Umar, Ieshaan and others expressed their disappointment, Shamita Shetty also shared her views.

Nishant and Shamita have been friends since their Bigg Boss OTT days. Shamita felt back-stabbed after getting nominated by Nishant. Nishant, who is the captain in the house this week, took Shamita’s name and cited ‘she speaks in English despite being told not to’ as a reason for nomination. Shamita sat with Nishant and said, “Bharosa tod diya tune yaar. You also speak in English, how can that be a reason for nominating me? And that too saving Akasa. You didn’t take her name because she is close to Pratik. My faith and trust towards you have shaken a bit.”

In reply to Shamita, Nishant said, “Whatever reason I give now, won’t suffice.” Shamita also self-nominated herself, when she was given a choice to get saved in the house of illusion task. While Karan Kundrra, Jay Bhanushali and others said that Shamita showed her persona by saving others, Vishal was seen telling Nishant that she wasted an opportunity. When Nishant later asked Shamita about not saving herself when she got a chance, the latter firmly replied, “I won’t get evicted in three weeks. I have that faith in me. I saw that opportunity to save someone else and hence I took my name. But I can’t trust you anymore.”

