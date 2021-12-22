Bigg Boss 15: OMG! Shamita Shetty gets into a physical fight with Rakhi Sawant during the second ticket to finale task

MUMBAI : Shamita and Rakhi are two very strong contestants of the show. Shamita has been in the show since the beginning but Rakhi has entered the show as a wild card entry.

The two have been friends from outside and were getting along until the ticket to finale task where Shamita supported Nishant and not Rakhi and made him the winner.

Now during one of the rounds during the task, Rakhi becomes a biased sanchalak where she declares Devoleena as the winner when Shamita had won the round and thus Shamita loses her cool on her.

The actress says that this is an unfair decision and tells Rakhi to be a fair sanchalak. Rakhi comes charging on her and that’s when Shamita pushes Rakhi away and gets a bit physical and warns her not to come so close to her.

All the housemates support Shamita and tell Rakhi that she is doing wrong and is misusing her power but Rakhi is adamant that she won’t change her decision.

The second round of the ticket to finale task changed the dynamics of the game and many friendships and relations got changed in the game.

Well, it will be interesting to see what kind of twists and turns the ticket to finale task would bring on the show.

