BIGG BOSS 15: OMG! Shamita Shetty’s mother Sunanda Shetty slams Karan Kundrra for his 'aunty' comment on her daughter

MUMBAI: Shamita Shetty has been grabbing the headlines these days for her ongoing relationship with Raqesh Bapat, whom she had met on Bigg Boss OTT, where she was a contestant along with the actor.

Her game was liked on Bigg Boss OTT, and the audiences made her the second finalist of the show. Thus, she got an entry to Bigg Boss 15.

Let’s rewind to when Shamita was age shamed by Divya and Akshara on BB OTT. KJo never spoke about it on Sunday Ka Vaar, but it became a topic of discussion outside the house.

Once again, this had happened in the Bigg Boss 15 house, where during the fight in yesterday’s episode, Shamita had called the forest contestants “classless,” which didn’t go down well with them.

Karan was seen talking to Nishant and telling him to go and tell aunty (he was referring to Shamita) to not use words like “classless,” as they all come from good and reputed families.

This statement of Karan has created a stir in the outside world. Netizens have slammed him for the comment and said that age shaming is not cool and this needs to stop on this reality show.

Now, Shamita’s mother Sunanda has slammed Karan for calling her daughter “aunty.” She took on to social media and said, “From which angle does Shamita look like an aunty to you Karan Kundrra? Age Shaming & Physical attacks not acceptable and must be curbed with some punitive measure.”

Well, in yesterday’s episode both Karan and Jay age and height shamed Shamita and Pratik respectively, which hasn’t gone down well with the audiences.

Salman Khan has always been against shaming, and seems like this Weekend Ka Vaar, Karan and Jay will be on his radar and face his questioning.

