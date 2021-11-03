Bigg Boss 15: OMG! Tejasswi Prakash lashes out at Shamita Shetty and calls her insecure; the two get into a heated argument

MUMBAI: Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash are two very strong contestants. They are very strong headed, keep forth their opinions, and don’t think much before saying things.

Bigg Boss would announce the captaincy task where the house would be converted into a fake family, and Bigg Boss would give each contestant a secret about another housemates.

They would have to go into the secret room and then blurt out the secret about the contestant they know. If they do so, then that contestant would be out of the captaincy race.

Shamita knew Tejasswi’s secret. She reveals it and gets her out of the captaincy task.

This irks Tejasswi. The actress confronts Shamita and tells her that she was so eager to remove her from the task that in the beginning only, she eliminated her.

( ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Crack in Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s relationship as they have a massive fight )

Shamita tells her clearly that she didn’t want her to become the captain of the house and thus removed her from the task.

Teja in return tells her that this shows she is insecure about her. Shamita tells her that she shouldn’t play these games with her as she is the last person she would be insecure about.

The two are at loggerheads and don’t get along with each other. They keep having fights with each other. Seems like this fight is not going to end anytime soon.

Whom do you support in this fight?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15 : Exclusive! Umar Riaz and Miesha Iyer to fight the captaincy task to become the captain of the house)