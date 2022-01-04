Bigg Boss 15 : OMG! Umar Riaz’s father Riaz Ahmed Choudhary requests Bigg Boss to be fair with his son Umar says “Yes, physical violence is not allowed but one needs to see how the opposite person instigates”

MUMBAI: Umar Riaz is one of the strongest contestants on the show. Since day one he has been loved by the audience.

His friendship with Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash is loved by the audience and they love to see the trio together.

Umar grabbed the headlines especially for his continued fight with Pratik as the two never got along with each other and are still at loggerheads.

The doctor’s alliance from day one was very strong with Karan and he has proved his friendship every time during the task as he supports him unconditionally.

As we have seen Umar and Pratik never got along in the show and they kept fighting throughout the season.

In the previous episode, we have seen how Umar has gone physical a couple of times on the show especially with Pratik and he has got several warnings from Bigg Boss and the host Salman Khan to not get physical but seems like Umar hasn’t taken the warnings that seriously.

In today’s episode during the ticket to finale task once again Umar will get physical because Pratik throws a bucket of water on him and has a retaliation Umar pushes Pratik and pins him down in a very aggressive way.

Owing to this incident Bigg Boss would eliminate Umar but then ask Pratik what he wants to let Umar go or stay in the game, to which he says that he wouldn’t want him to leave the show and go and hence Bigg Boss tells the doctor that his punishment would be decided on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

ALSO READ: BIGG BOSS 15: Exclusive! Nishant Bhatt refuses to support Vishal Kotian for the captaincy task, says “I don’t trust you anymore”

Now Umar’s father has come out in support of his son where he took to social media and requested Bigg Boss to be fair with Umar he said “Bigg Boss be fair with Umar, Yes pushing, hitting is not allowed in Bigg Boss house but during the task, there is always an attempt by the competitors to instigate which leads to heated arguments or pushing doesn’t mean violation as Bigg Boss always repeats play task with motivation”

Well, everyone knows that Salman has given several warnings to Umar to not cross his limit and to not get physical but the doctor didn’t take the warning seriously and in one week twice he has got physical with Pratik and his punishment one would know on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode and fans speculate that he would be saying goodbye to the show as physical violence is against the contract of the show.

What do you think would Salman tell Umar and do you think he would get eliminated from the show.

For more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Congratulations! Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai create a new record in the game of Bigg Boss)