Bigg Boss 15: OMG! Wild card entry Rajiv Adatia breaks the "Ana" and "Aka" relationship of Shamita Shetty and Vishal Kotian gives a reality check to Ishaan Sehgal

MUMBAI: In today’s episode, Bigg Boss will see the first wild card entry on the show who is Shamita Shetty’s Rakhi brother Raji Adatia.

He would come and change the dynamics of the show. He comes and exposes Vishal’s game in front of Shamita and tells her that he is using her to climb the success ladder.

Rajiv tells her that she doesn’t need a Vishal to go ahead in the game and that now she needs to open her eyes and see how manipulative he is and post that Shamita will confront Vishal and will tell him how he is played with her relations and that she is extremely hurt and she breaks this relationship of hers with Vishal.

(ALSO READ: BIGG BOSS 15: Exclusive! Karan Kundrra reveals that he will stand by Umar Riaz and Tejasswi Prakash)

On the other hand, Rajiv also knows Ishann and he tells him what is he doing as he will never believe that he has fallen in love within three days as such things never happen.

He also tells him his focus on the game is not there and he is more concentrating on his love story with Miesha and tells him to up his game or else he would get eliminated from the show.

Vishal is shocked with the behavior of Shamita as she breaks ties with him, says relationships can break so easily with a third person coming in from outside.

Well, Rajeev has already created a stir in the Bigg Boss house it would be interesting to see how would the dynamics change from here.

