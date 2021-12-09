Bigg Boss 15: OOPS! Tejasswi Prakash gets annoyed, tells Karan Kundrra “Stop bullshi***** me”

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 has been entertaining the audience with its dramatic episodes. The drama is already quite high and it seems the ‘Ticket to finale’ task of the reality show has created differences between Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. The latest episode witnessed a glimpse of the rift that has arisen between the two after the latter slashed the former’s name in the task.

Post the task got completed Karan went to talk to Tejasswi and asked why didn’t she listen to him during the task. He said that she could have become his strength in the task but was not ready to listen to him to which, she replied, “You go and find your alternatives.”

Reacting to her answer, Karan questioned if she is talking about Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi agreed. Moreover, she added Rajiv Adatia’s name too. The former explained that he wants Rashami Desai to win the task and asked why does she have a problem with that. However, Tejasswi replied and indicated that she doesn’t mind that. The conversation went ahead and Karan asked why was she so involved in planning and plotting with Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal, instead of him. Tejasswi got annoyed and said, “Karan please don’t bullsh** me. Stop bullshi***** me, I’ve seen that you’ve been bullshi***** me for a while now.” Answering this, Karan said that he isn’t bullshi***** her and asked her to be straightforward about what she wanted to say.

Later, Tejasswi complained that he only came to talk to her after he was done discussing with others. She went on to say that she doesn't like how he treats her and mentioned how he doesn't ever feel the need to help her in the kitchen. “Main akele khana banati hoon, tune ek baar bhi offer nahi kiya ki chopping bhi wo apne aap karti hai. Tujhe wo nahi dikha? I see the way you treat me. Do you see the way you treat me?” she stated. Tejasswi further clarified that she doesn't discuss anything related to the game with Nishant and Pratik and added that the latter treats her like his sister.

