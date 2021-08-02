BIGG BOSS 15 OTT: Exclusive! Choreographer and Super Dancer Season 3 winner Nishant Bhat to be a contestant on Bigg Boss?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful shows on television. The show is all set to return with a new season and will premiere on Voot on the 8th of August.

This year the show has come with a completely different format where for the first three months it will be aired on the digital platform Voot and after three months it will be once again premier on Television with more celebs and commoners.

The OOT show will be hosted by Karan Johar and Salman Khan would return as the host post once she shows gets telecasted on television.

Many celebrities’ names are doing rounds for the new season but there is no confirmation for the same.

Few names like Neha Bhasin, Karan Nath, Pratik are some of the names who are confirmed contestants on the show.

As per sources, it seems that Nishant will be a part of the show, and is one of the confirmed contestants though there is no confirmation on the same.

Earlier Nishant has been a part of many reality shows like Jhalak Diklaja, Nach Baliye and Super Dancer. He was the winner of Super Dancer Season 3.

Well, it will be interesting to see Nishant locked in the house as he would be the first-ever choreographer to be part of the show.

