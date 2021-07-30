BIGG BOSS 15 OTT: Must Read! No commoners to enter the house; only celebrities and social media influencers to be a part of Bigg Boss OTT

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is a popular show that has a huge fan following. It is controversial, and whenever it is on air, it makes headlines for multiple reasons.

Fans are now waiting for the new season of the show. In the grand finale of Bigg Boss 14, host Salman Khan announced that Bigg Boss 15 will once again welcome commoners inside the house.

Several names are cropping up of celebrities who would be participating in the show.

Bigg Boss that will stream on OTT will be hosted by Karan Johar, and once it goes on television, Salman Khan will be back as the host on the show.

This time, the show will be running for a good three months before it goes on air.

Earlier, we had reported that commoners will be entering the Bigg Boss house (OTT), but now, there is news doing the rounds that no commoners will be entering the OTT show. Only celebrities and social media stars/influencers will be part of the show.

However, commoners, celebs, and some contestants from the Bigg Boss OTT house will be part of Bigg Boss 15 (television)

Ridhima Pandit has become the first confirmed contestant of the show, and big names like Arjun Bijlani, Neha Kakkar, Sonu Kakkar, Astha Gill, and Divya Agarwal are doing the rounds but there is no confirmation if they would be participating in the show or no.

Well, the show is all set to premiere on 8 August on the digital platform Voot.

