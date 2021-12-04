Bigg Boss 15: Pratik’s fans troll Tejasswi for awful remarks, tag her ‘virus for society’ and ‘shameless’

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 will see a massive fight between Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal tonight and the reason behind their warfare is Tejasswi Prakash. They will charge at one another in an aggressive manner. It seems Karan Kundrra has kicked Pratik Sehajpal in the b***s. This will leave him in tears.

The young man will tell Karan Kundrra that he might be his mentor on shows like Roadies but he is a very ghatiya person on Bigg Boss. Tejasswi Prakash will defend Karan Kundrra saying that even Pratik Sehajpal's hands have gone to 'inappropriate places' in the heat of a task. She says at times even she was involved.

This leaves Pratik Sehajpal very disheartened. He starts crying. Pratik Sehajpal says he has always been conscious of many things but this is just unfair. Now, fans of the reality show contestant have reminded Tejasswi Prakash of the times when she also blocked him with her body. Take a look at the retaliatory tweets from fans of Pratik Sehajpal...

One of the fans tweets, ‘I hate this Teja to the core now. She is so shameless and see her level of hypocrisy’, while the other fan tweets, ‘Female like Teja is virus 4r society. Play fake women card 2 defend every issue. She using fake issue against @realsehajpal.’

Another fan Muskaan wrote, ‘Someone please knock some sense into Teja bheja. Since the beginning of the show, the only one thing she has done is, played women card and has made false allegations on people.’

In the past, Tejasswi Prakash was seen blocking Pratik with her body in the jungle task. There has been a huge fight between Shamita Shetty and Devoleena Bhattacharjee too.

